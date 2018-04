Top Rated Gallery:







FREE KUTMAH

www.freekutmah.com THE BACKGROUND STORY Kutmah was born in the UK to an Egyptian mother and Scottish father. He moved to the US with his mother when he was 12 years old. They immediately applied for residency to keep them from being sent to Egypt. As a British citizen the court ruled that he would be able to live in the UK which in their eyes wasn't such a bad place. They denied their application. Kutmah and his Mom returned to court to plead ...



== Evolve Your Own Style ==

Interview by: Lee Majors - 50MM Agent

Photos courtesy of EYOS

Translated by Lee Majors and Genio

An underrated, under-the-radar country in graffiti yet it has some of the

most talented most active graffiti writers I've ever seen. With a booming

scene that has been recently creating a global buzz, 50mm heads down

south again…to Mexico.

Last year, while eating tacos, I introduced Peque-VRS from Mexico. And

over some strawberry capp...



Must Take All

Interview by Tommie Frazier and Gabe the Saint

50mm Staff Writers



Los Angeles today is saturated with hundreds of people that are attempting to make their Mark well known. It takes great effort, skill, and dedication to stand out from the pack. We sat down with a crew that after much adversity is definitely going above and beyond in the Graffiti scene. Their Graff can be spotted from Los Angeles across the country and even internationallyâ€...



Legend Spotlight:



RISKYONE - WCA, MSK, AWR, DMS 7th Letter

Interview by: Lee Majors for 50mm

Photos courtesy of: Risky himself and Roger Gastman



What's up peeps? Lee Majors here again on the move and bringing you

another exclusive interview with yet another L.A. Legend and pioneer of graff.

Well for the record, this interview is well over dude. About two months old and

Risky has been at it since then. Regardless, let’s go back to what he had to

say then as many know what he’s up to lately.

...



LA Graff Innovator..........PRIME-K2S...

Interview by: Lee Majors for 50mm

Transcribed by: Lady Godiva







....you’re going to see Prime until the day I die. -

Prime-K2S







And I believe it!!!!



Now-a-days when you think of the LA graff scene a few names and crews

automatically come to mind. And it’s cool and all cuz LA gets repped hard

and gets repped globally but there was a time before them kats and even the

90’s. A time when graff was s...



Remembering Tolse STP IFK

Story by Cisco CBS

50mm staff writer







TOLSE was able to see spaces of the city that most people never even

acknowledged, and he was able to hit spots that most writers in LA hadn't

reached before. While writers in Hollywood and LA were getting the attention,

TOLSE was 12-years-old, bombing the Valley all by himself. He was

informed by the school of WISK, SER, CHAKA, SLEEZ, TRIAX and GESO.

TOLSE could be seen on freeway heavens, r...



